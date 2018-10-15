LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign trail for Nevada democrats scheduled to make stops in Las Vegas this month.
Obama was scheduled to speak at Cox Pavilion at UNLV on Oct. 22. He "will lay out the high stakes" of Nov.'s midterm election "for Nevada families and highlight Jacky Rosen for U.S. Senate, Steve Sisolak for governor, and Democratic candidates up and down the ticket," according to the Democratic Party. Obama "will also urge voters to take advantage of in-person early voting."
A ticket will be required to attend the #RiseNVote rally, but that information has not been released.
Joe Biden was scheduled to campaign for democrats at the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m.
“We desperately need men and women of character in public service. Nevada has the chance this fall to elect Democratic candidates who will defend the core values of this nation – decency, honesty, treating everyone with respect – that are being shredded today. We need Nevadans to stand up and be heard at the polls this fall, and that starts with early voting on October 20th,” Vice President Biden said in a release.
Expected to join Biden are Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and democratic candidates Jacky Rosen (for U.S. Senate), Steve Sisolak (for governor), congressional candidates Susie Lee and Steven Horsford, Kate Marshall (for lieutenant governor), Aaron Ford (for attorney general), Nelson Araujo (for secretary of state) and Zach Conine (for treasurer), according to the Democratic Party.
