LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County deputies fatally shot a man from Las Vegas who was reportedly holding a replica gun.
According to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of U.S. 95 just south of Tonopah on Friday, Aug. 27.
The shooting involved deputies from Nye and Esmeralda counties, Nye County Sheriff said. Deputies from the two departments were uninjured during the shooting, however the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators identified the suspect as Ingmar Von Strandberg, 30, from Las Vegas.
Prior to the shooting, Von Strandberg was reportedly making threats to kill people and himself. A deputy with the Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office located Von Strandberg on the side of the road. Nye County Deputy Johnathan Justice arrived on scene and after failed attempts to get Von Strandberg to exit the van, Von Strandberg told deputies they would have to kill him. Von Strandberg told deputies he was armed and exited the van holding what looked liked a hand gun. Von Strandberg pointed the gun at deputies, Nye County Sheriff said.
Both deputies fired rounds at Von Strandberg.
The Nye County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Justice fired 13 rounds at the suspect and had been with the department for eight months.
Von Strandberg was armed specifically with pellet gun, Nye County Sheriff said.
The Nevada Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting. Deputy Justice was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
(1) comment
A pellet gun is not a replica gun, it is a firearm and should be treated as such.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.