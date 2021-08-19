LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office is reporting an active shooter incident Thursday afternoon.
According to authorities, deputies are being shot at on Dana Way in Pahrump.
In a Facebook post, authorities ask that people avoid the area.
FOX5 has reached out to the agency for additional information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
