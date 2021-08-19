LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Deputies from the Nye County Sheriff's Office were responding to an "active shooter" on Thursday afternoon.
According to authorities, deputies were being shot at on Dana Way in Pahrump. In a social media post, authorities asked that people avoid the area.
About 5:40 p.m., Nye County's sheriff updated the suspect was "down" and was being taken to Desert View Hospital.
"All deputies are uninjured other than exposure to chemical irritants that were used. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue is on scene rendering first aid to deputies," officials said.
Additional details were expected to be released later. Check back for updates.
