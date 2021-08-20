LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Deputies from the Nye County Sheriff's Office were responding to an "active shooter" on Thursday afternoon.
According to authorities, deputies were being shot at on Dana Way in Pahrump. In a social media post, authorities asked that people avoid the area.
About 5:40 p.m., Nye County's sheriff updated the suspect was "down" and was being taken to Desert View Hospital. On Friday, NCSO said identified the suspect as 33-year-old Jordan Nelson and said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
"All deputies are uninjured other than exposure to chemical irritants that were used. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue is on scene rendering first aid to deputies," officials said.
The sheriff's office later said the incident started on Leslie Street, where shots were reportedly fired at Nelson's girlfriend's home.
A woman who lives a few blocks away heard the first shots ring out.
"We were sitting out on the porch, and I said well why don't we go inside because bullets travel," Pahrump resident Pamela Stroud said.
Deputies responded and found Nelson at his home on Dana Way, about a mile and a half from the girlfriend's home.
Authorities said Nelson fired multiple times at deputies until SWAT arrived, and negotiations lasted a few hours. In that time, authorities said Nelson stated he was going to kill the deputies.
"He was adamant he was going to kill us," Nye County Sheriff's Captain David Boruchowitz said.
Deputies then used non-lethal gas to enter the home. Inside, Nelson was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, NCSO said Friday.
"We teach our guys, train and prepare to resolve these situations in the best way possible and today luckily none of our guys were hurt," Boruchowitz said.
