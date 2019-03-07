LAS VEGAS -- The Nye County sheriff's office sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak Thursday, stating they will not enforce a new gun background check law recently passed by the Nevada Legislature.
The letter, signed by Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, stated that SB143 is unconstitutional, comparing it to WWII Germany when restrictions to the public's rights to bear arms were in place.
SB143 was passed by the Nevada Legislature and signed by Gov. Sisolak in mid-February. The bill expands background checks for individuals looking to purchase a firearm. Provisions in the bill will take effect Jan. 2, 2020.
Gov. Sisolak's statement in response to sheriff's criticizing the bill is as follows:
My office and that of the attorney general are aware of the letters from multiple rural Nevada sheriffs regarding SB143. While the law will not take effect until January 2020, I look forward to working with Attorney General Ford and local law enforcement over the next several months to review ways to enforce this law, as is the case with all other Nevada laws that elected officers are sworn to uphold.
Sheriffs from Eureka County and Pershing County have also said they will not enforce the background check law.
