PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office has warned county residents of a phone scam where the caller acts as an employee of the Sheriff's Office.
According to Sgt. Adam Tippetts with the Sheriff's Office, the caller has used real names of office employees during the calls.
"We warn the public not to fall for a scam of this nature," Tippetts said in a statement.
Tippetts added the Sheriff's Office would never ask for any sort of payment over the phone or ask for money via money transfer or by using a prepaid credit card.
"If a member of the Sheriff's Office seeks you out for any reason, we will contact you in person, or ask that you come to the Sheriff's Office or court," Tippetts said.
Anyone who has been a victim of this scam, or may have any additional information, was urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000.
