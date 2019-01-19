NYE COUNTY (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help in identifying two robbery suspects who may have ties to Las Vegas.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspects were wanted for burglary and larceny in Pahrump. Deputies said the suspects may also have ties to the Pahrump area.
The suspects were last seen leaving a convenience store in a small, black car.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000. Calls can remain anonymous.
