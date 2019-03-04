AMARGOSA VALLEY (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in the desert on Friday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the body was found on the west side of U.S. 95, near State Route 373, in the Amargosa Valley area. Detectives found the body of an unknown man.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Office said the victim was a Black, adult man. His height is approximately 5'10" and had a tattoo on the right-side of his neck that said "Brandie." He also had a second tattoo on his upper right arm.
The victim's cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000 or at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.