PAHRUMP, NEV. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.
Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said 46-year-old Jason Paul O’Bannon fired several shots and pointed a Winchester .30-30 rifle at Nye County Sheriff’s Office Detective Wesley Fancher.
At 9:23 p.m., Fancher, 34, fired back four times, hitting O’Bannon, Wehrly said. He was taken to Desert View Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:31 p.m.
According to Nye County Sheriff's Office Lt. David Boruchowitz officers received reports of a man firing shots in a yard. When they arrived, deputies saw a man actively shooting in his yard and "civilians hunkered down in the desert and residents hunkered down in their homes."
Wehrly said between noon and 8:19 p.m., several callers reported O'Bannon was shooting a gun in the yard on the 2200 block of Kelso Way.
NCSO released body camera footage of the shooting. Most of the video was too dark to see what was happening but the gunshots and commands were audible.
Wehrly said officers tried to get O'Bannon to surrender, but he refused and made comments insinuating that wouldn’t happen.
Fancher has been with the sheriff's office for eight years, Wehrly said. We was placed on routine administrative leave as internal and external investigations move forward.
O'Bannon had a criminal history that included robbery, weapons charges, and battery of protected person. Had he survived, his charges would have been prohibited person in possession of a firearm, seven counts of assault with deadly weapon on a protected person and discharging a firearm across a roadway, Wehrly said.
No one from the sheriff's office nor nearby residents were injured, Boruchowitz said.
