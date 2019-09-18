AMARGOSA VALLEY -- The Nye County Sheriff’s Department is preparing for the worst as Storm Area 51 is set to take place this weekend.
“We have the perimeter to the Nevada National Security site protected, it is under surveillance,” said Lt. Adam Tippets, Operations Lieutenant for the Nye County Sheriff’s Department.
The department has set up a command center equipped with computers, radios and surveillance cameras to serve as their communications hub.
“We’re not really sure what the turnout is going to be. It could be as many as 2.1 million or as few as 21,” said Tippets.
Inside the high tech RV, law enforcement officials will receive information about what is happening in the surrounding area.
In the event of a crisis, NCSD will relay orders to the staging area they have set up down the street from the command center.
Search and Rescue teams, off road vehicles and ambulances are on standby.
“If even one percent of the people who said they are going to show up, it’s going to put a major strain on the communities around this area,” said Tippets.
In the event cell phone towers are overloaded by the number of visitors, Verizon Wireless has sent a portable cell phone tower to maintain reception in the area.
“We have a very thorough plan in place to cover almost every contingency. Even the unforeseen. We’re prepared for mass casualties if that were the case, We’re prepared for a mass invasion of the Nevada National Security site, we’re also prepared for a lone wolf situation,” said Tippets.
