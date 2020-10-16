LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office responded to a crashed helicopter on Friday morning.
Deputies were called to the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club about 11 a.m. on October 16 where a helicopter was reported to have crashed into the lake.
Few details were released, but officials said no one was reported to be injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
