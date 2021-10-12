UPDATE -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office identified the man arrested following a high-speed chase into Las Vegas on Sunday as 30-year-old James Lucas from Pahrump.
According to Lt. Adam Tippetts, Lucas told deputies that he did not have a license or insurance. He was also wanted on a failure to appear warrant from the Pahrump Justice Court.
While attempting to take him into custody, he drove off. Tippetts said during the chase, Lucas sped through red lights and occasionally drove into oncoming traffic with a passenger in the vehicle.
He was eventually arrested in Las Vegas following a crash on charges of false imprisonment, disobeying a signal of a peace officer, driving without a license, no insurance, broken headlamp, felony failure to appear and driving under the influence.
FOX5's original report continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office said its deputies arrested a man discovered to be a wanted fugitive after a 49-mile high-speed pursuit from Pahrump into Las Vegas early Sunday morning.
Nye County authorities said deputies conducted a traffic stop on Oct. 10 just after midnight in Pahrump, which led to the discovery that the driver was a wanted fugitive. As deputies approached to the driver, he fled.
The driver led deputies on a high-speed pursuit into Las Vegas. That suspect eventually crashed into a fence and was taken into custody, police said.
A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. NCSO said no deputies were injured and none of its vehicles were damaged.
Why post this story at all if you guys aren't going to finish the story? Who is this fugitive, where was he from, what did he do, how long was he on the lam....etc...???????
