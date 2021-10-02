LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County sheriff announced her recent cancer diagnoses on Friday.
Sheriff Sharon Wehrly made the announcement in a YouTube video on the department's account.
Wehrly said she has been certified fit for duty and completed Nevada's mandated medical examination requirements on Sept. 24.
In August, the sheriff went to the hospital for an intestinal blockage. The blockage was determined to be cancerous, she said, but the prognosis is "favorable." She began treatment on Sept. 29.
"At this time, none of my plans have changed," she said. "However, I am taking some precautions." She said the department will "level the playing field" by standardizing knowledge of Nye County areas across the command staff.
Further information was not immediately provided.
