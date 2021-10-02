Nevada Gun Control

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015 file photo, Nye County, Nev., Sheriff Sharon Wehrly talks to the media during a news conference in Pahrump, Nev. AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

 Chris Carlson

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County sheriff announced her recent cancer diagnoses on Friday.

Sheriff Sharon Wehrly made the announcement in a YouTube video on the department's account.

Wehrly said she has been certified fit for duty and completed Nevada's mandated medical examination requirements on Sept. 24. 

In August, the sheriff went to the hospital for an intestinal blockage. The blockage was determined to be cancerous, she said, but the prognosis is "favorable." She began treatment on Sept. 29.

"At this time, none of my plans have changed," she said. "However, I am taking some precautions." She said the department will "level the playing field" by standardizing knowledge of Nye County areas across the command staff.

Further information was not immediately provided.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

