LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County police are asking for the public's help in locating suspects from an incident in May that caused $10,000 in damages to a historic train station in Rhyolite, a ghost town and attraction near Beatty, Nevada.
The Nye County Sheriff's Office on Monday released a video about the incident, which took place on May 22, 2020, police say. Police say there are four suspected of vandalism and showed surveillance photos of the suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.