LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As neighborhoods lit up across the Las Vegas Valley on July 4, officials in Nye County threatened citations and arrests for illegal fireworks.
Nye County Sheriff's Office made a plea on Facebook to stop using aerial fireworks, saying the night has been "horrific" for Pahrump Valley firefighters. The department has been responding to calls for fires at homes and desert brush areas.
"Please stop shooting aerial fireworks," the department wrote. "It is a crime and our deputies will be searching and citing or arresting anyone found launching aerial fireworks. The last several hours has been horrific for Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue and this must stop. Immediately."
Several fires were sparked in Las Vegas Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. Reporting agencies showed fire calls for the city department, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Clark County fire departments.
A major reason for fires during the 4th of July holiday period: IMPROPER DISPOSAL OF SPENT FIREWORKS. Take a MINUTE to watch how to DO IT RIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8UIOvsY00m— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 5, 2020
All fireworks, including those sold as "Safe & Sane," become illegal at midnight Saturday.
In the Las Vegas Valley, crowds gathered near several casino properties for fireworks displays. Several Station Casinos properties, The M and The Plaza Hotel and Casino had displays on Saturday night.
Las Vegas Strip displays were canceled due to crowding concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recent spike in cases in the state.
