LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County officials were investigating what they believed to be an earthquake-related death on July 4, the department announced.
In a video posted to the Nye County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sgt. Adam Tippets said officers were dispatched to Churchill Road and Becky Lane in Pahrump to a report of a man pinned under a car.
When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified 56-year-old man dead underneath the car. Tippets said the man was last seen alive at a gas station on July 3.
The vehicle was jacked up safely, authorities said, and due to the positioning, it appeared the man was working on the car. Further investigation put the time of death during July 4 earthquake.
The magnitude 6.4 quake struck the morning of July 4 near Ridgecrest, California, followed the next evening by a 7.1, which was felt as far as Phoenix and Mexico and caused damage in the surrounding areas.
Investigators believed the car came loose from the jack during the earthquake, causing the man's death.
The man's identity was being withheld pending next-of-kin notification and was expected to be released at a later date.
This was the first known death attributed to the Ridgecrest earthquake.
