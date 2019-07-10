PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- Family of the 56-year-old man likely killed in last week's magnitude 6.4 earthquake have identified him as Troy Ray.
“He was a loving dad,” said Ray’s son, O’Ryan Ray. “He was caring. He was very hard working – loved mechanics … obviously, with how he passed. The Jeep fell on him. He loved helping people out as much as he could. He would give you the shirt off his back.”
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced July 9 that they were investigating the death of a 56-year-old man found dead underneath a vehicle he appeared to be working on.
According to the department, Ray was last seen July 3 at a gas station in Pahrump. He usually talked to his family everyday and they hadn’t heard from him since the 3.
When deputies were called out to the scene Tuesday, they found Ray’s body pinned underneath a Jeep he was working on.
A lieutenant from the Sheriff’s Office said Ray had done everything by the book. The Jeep was on level ground. Ray had even gone out of his way to make sure all the jacks were stable and level on pieces of wood.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, his body was sent to the coroner’s for an autopsy, but their initial investigation led them to believe the vehicle shifted during the July 4 earthquake.
“We’re small and when things like this happen, I think anywhere, it’s traumatic,” said Lt. David Boruchowitz from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. “But certainly, in a smaller community our people are more attached to the people who live here.”
Ray’s son said they plan to have his body cremated and will spread his ashes at one of their favorite fishing spots.
“Up in our favorite spot I was telling you about where we sunk the boat. It’s like our favorite spot to go fishing in. I’m going to take him up there and spend a couple days with him,” said O’Ryan Ray. “Get his ashes all spread around the campsite and places up there where he wants to be.”
A report that would confirm Ray's time, cause and manner of death was still pending Wednesday night.
