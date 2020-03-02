LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nye County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested after he was involved with a shooting last week, the department said.
In a video media release, the agency said Deputy James Ramos was responding to a shoplifting call at a Walmart in Pahrump about 3 a.m. on Feb. 26.
Deputies were involved in a pursuit that ended behind the Walmart. Through an investigation, NCSO said that a shot fired by Deputy James Ramos was not within policy of the department.
On March 2, Ramos was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon where the person is endangered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.