UPDATE (8:40 p.m.) -- Nye County authorities said the boy was found.
"Thank you for your help, Drake has been located, he is home and safe," said the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County Sheriff Deputies are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Pahrump.
According to deputies, 12-year-old Drake was last seen on Nov. 30 around 6 p.m. near his home on South Blagg Road and West Calvada Boulevard in Pahrump.
Authorities did not provide the boy's last name.
Drake has shaggy blonde hair, is 4'11" tall and 80 lbs. He was last seen wearing a "Rick and Morty" T-shirt and jeans, along with a black backpack with neon green zippers.
Anyone with information about Drake's whereabouts is urged to call the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000 or email sheriff@co.nye.no.us.
