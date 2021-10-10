LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office said its deputies arrested a man discovered to be a wanted fugitive after a 49-mile high-speed pursuit from Pahrump into Las Vegas early Sunday morning.
Nye County authorities said deputies conducted a traffic stop on Oct. 10 just after midnight in Pahrump, which led to the discovery that the driver was a wanted fugitive. As deputies approached to the driver, they fled.
Nye County Authorities said the driver led deputies on a high-speed pursuit into Las Vegas. That suspect eventually crashed into a fence and was taken into custody, police said.
A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. NCSO said no deputies were injured and none of its vehicles were damaged.
