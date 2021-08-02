LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office has arrested three suspects connected to a homicide investigation.
According to the sheriff's office, Heather Pate, 27, Kevin Dent, 36, and Brad Mehn, 37, were arrested on Sunday for their involvement in an alleged homicide that occurred in Cathedral Canyon south of Pahrump.
Deputies located a man's body in the canyon on the morning of Aug. 1. Detectives identified the man as Roy Jaggers, 27, of Las Vegas.
With the help of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide section, Nye County detectives served two search warrants on Sunday night in Las Vegas and took Heather Pate and Kevin Dent into custody.
Nye County detectives took a third suspect, Brad Mehn into custody at a home in Pahrump on Monday afternoon.
Investigators found evidence at both arrest locations linking the suspects to the homicide, according to the NCSO.
The suspects face charges ranging from murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and battery with substantial bodily harm.
All three suspects are booked at the Nye County Detention Center with no bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.