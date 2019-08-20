PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- Nye County commissioners denied a permit to organizers intent on creating an alien-themed music festival that grew from the "Storm Area 51" event.
The music festival is called Peacestock. Organizers said they wanted to change the narrative from the Storm Area 51 event into something more peaceful.
More than 3 million people signed on to attend Storm Area 51. It was still unknown how many will actually show up.
Several Nye County residents voiced their disapproval of the music festival at the Nye County Commissioner's meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Many are concerned with the traffic, sanitation, security and public safety.
“They say there is going to be no drugs and no alcohol. Who are you trying to kid?” said one person.
County commissioners said their priority is public safety and festival organizers did not do enough to address their concerns.
“Hearing the facts, hearing that he had no actual experience in these events, and not having the event coordinator there, I have a duty to the public health and safety, I think that the utmost importance and sometimes you have to make tough decisions,” said commissioner Leo Blundo.
County commissioners said organizers are too inexperienced with music festivals for them to confidently approve the permit.
Festival organizers said they were prepared to address concerns about public safety and logistics, but a motion to deny the permit was declared before organizers could make their case.
“All of their concerns would have been addressed. At the end of the day we didn’t make a compelling argument and I guess they don’t feel its a state of emergency for them,” said Peacestock organizer David Vanderbeek.
Vanderbeek said he will pursue two additional locations that could be more appropriate for a music festival.
He said he is scheduled to meet with the Amargosa Valley Town Board for a discussion on a new location on August 27.
Vanderbeek would still need Nye County Commissioners to approve the new location.
