LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office issued a declaration of arrest for a Nye County Commissioner on Wednesday night.
According to an alert from the NCSO, arrangements were made for Commissioner Leonardo "Leo" Blundo to turn himself in at 5 p.m., "and he failed to honor that agreement."
"He is not responding to communication with the Sheriffs Office," they wrote.
It wasn't immediately unclear what Blundo was to turn himself in for.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call dispatch at (775) 751-7000. Confidential tips can be emailed to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
