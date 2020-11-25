UPDATE (NOV. 26): Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo has been arrested for misconduct of a public officer after county administrators filed a complaint saying that Blundo voted on coronavirus relief funding in which he had personal interest of monetary gain.
The Nye County Sheriff's Office provided an update around 10 a.m. on Thursday morning that Blundo is being charged with misconduct of public officer, unlawful commissions, personal profit, and compensation by public officer, which are two felonies, a gross misdemeanor, and two misdemeanors.
According to police, the charges stem from a Nov. 12 complaint filed by Nye County administrators saying that Blundo was involved in decisions about Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, that provided him personal monetary gain.
"An investigation was conducted and it was identified that Commissioner Blundo voted on CARES policies that provided funding to the community for personal rent, business rent, business loss due to COVID-19 and PPE loss due to COVID-19," said a video press release from the Nye County Sheriff's office.
According to police, Blundo voted on CARES funding and policies during five Board of Nye County Commissioners meetings that took place between Aug. 4 and Nov. 16. During that time, Blundo allegedly received an excess of $10,000 in CARES Act funds for residence rent, and had not yet received funding for business rent assistance that he applied for.
"Commissioner Blundo did disclose during this meeting that he had a local business and was applying for this money. But then during the same meeting, voted to approve these items any way," the sheriff's office said.
Nye County Commissioner Blundo Arrested https://t.co/AJznqY8hSk pic.twitter.com/pBawWGs8FD— Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) November 26, 2020
Before the sheriff's 10 a.m. update, Blundo's Twitter account early Thursday morning said that he had arrived at the Nye County Sheriff's office to clear up allegations and "unfounded accusations" that have been brought against him.
The tweet sent at 4:23 a.m. commented on the sheriff's office's report that Blundo had failed to honor an agreement to turn himself in for arrest at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
"Early this morning, after a miscommunication between the Commissioner's attorney and the NCSO, Commissioner Blundo arrived at the Nye County Sherriff's Office in order to clear up any allegations relating to the unfounded accusations levied against him," the tweet said.
Early this morning, after a miscommunication between the Commissioner’s attorney and the NCSO, Commissioner Blundo arrived at the Nye County Sheriff's Office in order to clear up any allegations relating to the unfounded accusations levied against him.— Leo Blundo (@leoblundo) November 26, 2020
The person tweeting from Blundo's account added that the charges against Blundo still were unknown at the time.
"While planning to fully cooperate with the investigation, Commissioner Blundo intends to mount a vigorous defense against these, yet, unknown charges, a defense which will ultimately exonerate him legally, and repair the attacks on his reputation as well," the tweet said.
The tweets concluded saying that further comments will be forthcoming.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office issued a declaration of arrest for a Nye County Commissioner on Wednesday night.
According to an alert from the NCSO, arrangements were made for Commissioner Leonardo "Leo" Blundo to turn himself in at 5 p.m., "and he failed to honor that agreement."
"He is not responding to communication with the Sheriffs Office," they wrote.
It wasn't immediately unclear what Blundo was to turn himself in for.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call dispatch at (775) 751-7000. Confidential tips can be emailed to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
(1) comment
Corruption possibly?
