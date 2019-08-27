PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- Nye County Commissioners were expected to vote Wednesday morning on a preemptive state of emergency ahead of the Storm Area 51 weekend.
More than 3 million people signed on to attend the event in less than a month and Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo said the vote is in preparation for the worst case scenario.
"We recognize we have a situation, the Storm Area 51, and we would rather be ahead of the game,” said Blundo.
County commissioners are not sure how many people will show up but are fairly certain many will make their way to Amargosa Valley.
"Amargosa Valley has got about 2,500 people, if one-tenth of one percent show up, it's roughly 3,000 people. It's a lot of people all in one shot. We want to have the resources to address that situation," said Blundo
If Nye County Commissioners vote in favor of the emergency declaration, the County would receive emergency support from the state of Nevada.
The Nye County Director of Emergency Management could enforce a curfew, prohibit the sale of alcohol and prohibit the sale of gasoline along with other explosive materials.
"Not selling gasoline, you have the potential of individuals rioting and then they are lighting businesses on fire. You would have a curfew that way you have the reasonable folks staying at home," said Blundo.
Last week, Nye County officials denied a permit for a third alien-themed event called “Peacestock 51.” Commissioners said organizer David Vanderbeek lacked experience.
Vanderbeek said he wanted to provide a safe place for people to gather since millions said they are coming.
"We had the backing, we had the right investors, we had the right experience, but even that wasn't good enough because of the nature of the beast," said Vanderbeek.
Commissioner Blundo said a state of emergency may be necessary to protect residents of Nye county since emergency resources could be spread thin.
The vote was scheduled for Wednesday at the Nye County Commissioners chambers in Pahrump.
The Storm Area 51 Basecamp event in Hiko, Nevada, and Alienstock, the festival planned for Rachel, Nevada, were approved and being planned in nearby Lincoln County.
Amargosa Valley in Nye County is northwest of the Las Vegas Valley, up highway U.S. 95. Travelers going to the Area 51 surrounding area travel north on I-15 to U.S. 93, then west on the Extraterrestrial Highway.
Lincoln County earlier this month approved a preemptive state of emergency order in case emergency responses are needed those weekends.
