LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office said they've taken multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters recently.
"Homeowner surveillance caught one of the suspects in the act and this is the video," the agency wrote on Facebook.
If anyone can identify the suspect, NSCO asked to contact them at 775-751-7000 or confidentially to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the NCSO app.
