LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Weather Service on Friday morning announced that a tornado was on the ground near Kingman, Arizona.
According to a tweet from NWS Vegas posted at 11:02 a.m., a tornado was on the ground east of Kingman.
The weather service said there have been multiple confirmed reports of a tornado touching down 10 miles east of Kingman. The tornado is moving to the northeast at 10 miles per hour, NWS said.
The agency alerted residents to seek shelter immediately.
At about 12:00 p.m., the agency updated to say that a tornado warning for Mohave County has expired. NWS said there have been reports of a the tornado touching down briefly east of Kingman near the Fairgrounds.
The weather service said there have been no reports of any damage or injuries.
