LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Clark County School District welcomed back hundreds of thousands of students on Monday, but not every student was able to begin their classes. The sudden shift of students to CCSD's online schooling program, Nevada Learning Academy (NVLA), resulted in a delayed start to the school year for Las Vegas families.
NVLA is a a tuition-free, K-12 virtual public school that has been around for years.
Kara Jones was among a handful of parents who discussed issues accessing the online portal.
"I've been very stressed out all morning and I've been waiting. Nobody's calling me back," Jones said, who enrolled her 6th grader in NVLA in July.
The reports come after a written plea from the principal to extend patience with possible teacher changes or schedule delays, citing that they are inundated with new student enrollment. NVLA Principal Michael Martin warned families last week that some may not be able to start the semester on time on August 9.
Last school year, NVLA had approximately 450 full-time students, but as of August 6, they had accepted "over 4,200 full-time distance learning students," and that they, "continue to accept hundreds of new students daily."
As district leaders explained it, by the time the Delta variant started surging and the mask mandate was re-instated at CCSD, it was too late for many families to switch from in person learning to distance education through their school.
"My son has asthma. He's not wearing a mask. He can't breathe," Jones said.
CCSD encouraged parents who were not able to switch to distance learning through their respective schools to enroll at NVLA.
Another NVLA parent we spoke to said the application process ran smoothly for her and her daughter, but added, "The only thing that was kind of upsetting, is she was supposed to start [classes] today, but they had her do an orientation. She has until Wednesday to complete it," Sarina Janney said, mother of a high school senior new to NVLA.
Parents left numerous voicemails about the issues they were experiencing, but calls were never returned. At one point Jones called and the mailbox was full. Some parents voiced their frustrations on social media.
CCSD Board of Trustees President Linda Cavazos acknowledged the demand for NVLA was soaring.
"I myself have received quite a few emails asking about that," Cavazos said.
Cavazos addressed the possibility of NVLA becoming oversaturated with students.
"That's a really really relevant question right now... I think it's something where it's gonna be like constant reassessment. Our goal is to bring our kids back in person, keep our schools open", Cavazos said.
A possible teacher shortage within NVLA isn't something new with CCSD.
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said NVLA is top priority for filling teaching vaccanies.
"We're gonna follow the same processes and procedures, my central office project facilitators those who are in buildings, they're gonna be out in classrooms, supporting our building principals, they're gonna be helping Nevada Learning Academy," Jara said. "We're looking at ways with the state to really expedite that process."
