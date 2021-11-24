LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the holidays ahead, NV Energy is reminding customers to be aware of possible utility scams.
Common utility scams include falsely representing themselves as NV Energy on the phone, via email, or in person and threatening immediate utility disconnection while demanding payment.
Customers should remember that NV Energy does not call or email customers to demand immediate payment for any reason. Those who may be at risk of having power disconnected due to nonpayment will receive a 10-day notice on their NV Energy bill and a 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail. NV Energy does not accept payments via Zelle, Venmo, MoneyPak or Bitcoin, and never asks for payment through a QR or bar code. The company will also never ask for your credit card information over the phone.
If customers are targeted by a call demanding an immediate payment and threatening disconnection, they should refuse and call local law enforcement or NV Energy if they have additional questions. Customers can call NV Energy's 24/7 customer service department in northern Nevada at 775-834-4444 and in southern Nevada at 702-402-5555.
Door-to-door scammers may also pose as utility workers to gain entry or access. NV Energy says a representative will never come to your home offering unscheduled services. For scheduled services, a technician may knock on your door to alert you of their presence before making repairs or installing equipment but will not need to enter your home. NV Energy will never request or receive payment in the field.
NV Energy requires its employees and contractors to always wear identification badges when contacting customers in the field. Employees are never authorized to receive payment in the field.
For more tips and reminders on how to protect yourself from scams, visit nvenergy.com/scams.
