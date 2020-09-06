LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy is urging customers across Nevada to conserve power on Sunday, September 6 from 4 to 9 p.m.
The conversation effort is to offset energy supply issues caused by the current heatwave.
To help, NV Energy asks customers to turn off lights, turn off pool pumps, unplug appliances not in use, avoid large appliances like dishwashers, washing machines and clothes dryers, set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher (barring any medical issues) and use their ceiling fans.
They also urge keeping the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible, closing window coverings to keep the heat out and do not charge electric vehicles between 4 and 9 p.m.
Valley Electric sent a similar notice to customers in Nye County, saying the efforts from customers can help offset the possibility of rolling power outages.
In Nye, VE's conservation alert goes from September 5 at 3 p.m. to September 7 at 9 p.m. They say before 3 p.m., residents can help by "pre-cooling" their homes, charging electronics and electric cars, running appliances and setting pool pumps to run early in the morning or late at night.
Las Vegas established a new record high Saturday and expect the same Sunday.
High pressure continues to build and with it the heat. Sunday's forecast high of 113° will be even warmer than Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
