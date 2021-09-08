LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With excessive heat expected in the Las Vegas Valley this week, NV Energy is urging customers to conserve electricity on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
According to a news release, NV Energy is urging its customers in both Northern and Southern Nevada to conserve electricity Wednesday and Thursday between 5 and 8 p.m.
The request to conserve electricity is to help offset energy supply issues caused by excessive heat in California and Nevada, gas supply and energy constraints, and access to market power, the utility said.
"While NV Energy is fully prepared to supply energy to its customers today and tomorrow through both our owned and contracted generation and market purchases, conservation ensures our electric grid is in the best position possible during periods of high energy demand," NV Energy said in the release.
According to NV Energy, effective measures to conserve energy during this time period include:
- · Turn off unnecessary lights
- · Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers
- · Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 5 p.m.
- · Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible
- · Turn off pool pumps
- · Unplug appliances not in use
- · Close window coverings to keep the heat out
- · Do not charge electric vehicles between 5 and 8 p.m.
“With high temperatures forecasted this week, we are anticipating higher energy demand across the western U.S. that could contribute to energy supply constraints today,” said Josh Langdon, NV Energy Vice President of Transmission. “We appreciate the support of our customers to voluntarily reduce their energy use between 5 and 8 p.m. today. Collectively, small actions taken by our customers will go a long way toward helping NV Energy continue to maintain a stable power grid and reliable service.
