UPDATE -- NV Energy updated the date of this alert to possibly occur on Thursday, May 20 starting at 9 a.m.
The outage would last about 45 hours, the company said.
"During the PSOM event, NV Energy will open a Customer Resource Center (CRC) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 20, 2021 and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 21, 2021, or for the duration of the outage event, at the Retreat at Charleston Peak, 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd., Mt. Charleston, NV 89124. The CRC will offer impacted customers ice, charging devices, light snacks and access to WiFi," a statement from NV Energy said.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People who live on Mount Charleston might be without power this Wednesday.
NV Energy said it is monitoring fire conditions on the mountain and could shut down power at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
If NV Energy does decide to cut the power, approximately 470 people could be without electricity for around 40 hours, according to the utility company.
Affected customers have been notified via phone, text and email messages.
Additional information, including outage preparedness tips, PSOM criteria and maps of the impacted zone can be found online at nvenergy.com/psom.
(2) comments
This is not California! Turning off the power should be against the law!
The alternative to prevent wildfires is to invest in modernizing and maintaining our power grid, but that will cost millions and I just don't see the voters of Nevada being willing to increase taxes, if it it means a safer power grid.
