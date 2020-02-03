MOUNT CHARLESTON(FOX5)-- “We will have those public safety shut-offs as part of our plan, but they really are the absolute last resort,” said NV Energy’s Senior Vice President of Operations Kevin Geraghty.
Last summer, people on Mount Charleston were confused. If NV Energy shut off power to prevent a natural disaster like wildfire, how could they make calls or get medical help.
On Monday, they got some answers. In a community meeting, NV Energy also talked about upgrades it’s making on the mountain. It’s part of the power company’s plan, required by a new state law.
“Right at half time we lost power up here for about three or four hours,” said Mt. Charleston resident Mike McGroarty.
High winds knocked the power out while McGroarty was watching the Super Bowl.
“Of course, yesterday being the Super Bowl we actually staged extra crews, extra teams positioned and ready,” Geraghty said.
McGroarty lives in a tight-knit community on Mt. Charleston. He was at last summer’s meeting when NV Energy announced it would turn off power as a last resort during extreme weather like wildfires.
“Hopefully they would consider us,” McGroarty said. “Without power up here, we're pretty isolated.”
NV Energy said it’s working with businesses on the mountain to set up generators and it will make sure cell service won’t be cut.
“As the communities loses WiFi, they go onto their phones with data and apparently it's the data that overwhelms the towers so that is one thing that we'll talk about,” said Geraghty.
“We support the plan as far as the fire district,” Mt. Charleston fire chief Jorge Gonzalez said. “It's in the best interest for the public safety, community, first responders, and public utility responders to make sure we shut down power in case of a major emergency.”
New technology like wildfire cameras and weather stations are also in the works. NV Energy said it will make major upgrades across the valley.
“Communities like this are at the very end of long lines,” said Geraghty. “Even this community, we're replacing the major line with steel towers.”
Most of the valley’s power grid was built decades ago. In its new plan for the state, NV Energy is preparing for the worst-case scenario in areas hardest hit.
“Even for monsoons, there’s areas of the town that struggle with monsoons,”said Geraghty. “There's areas that are really resilient, new areas of town, Henderson, Summerlin do really well, a lot of underground, big steel construction. Some of the original parts of Vegas still have a lot of wood, overhead lines. Even those, we're patrolling and inspecting and getting those in much better shape. That's where we will target.”
NV Energy will file its plan with the state on March 1st.
