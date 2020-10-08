LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Over 3500 people are without power Thursday evening according to the NV Energy outage map.
The outage is effecting several neighborhoods Spring Valley area between Sahara and Rainbow.
NV Energy says the cause of outage is under investigation.
Power was restored just before 10 p.m.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
