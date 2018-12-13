HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Several homes in Henderson were without power Thursday morning.
According to the NV Energy power outage website, about 4,000 customers were affected in the area of Horizon Ridge Parkway and Paradise Hills Drive. The cause was listed as "damage to NV Energy equipment."
The outages were reported at 4:23 a.m. Power was expected to be restored by 7:15 a.m., but the issue was resolved shortly after 6 a.m., according to the website.
The following areas reported outages:
- Calvert Street: 55 customers
- East Horizon Ridge Parkway: 400 customers
- Paradise Hills Drive: 232 customers
- Greenway Road: 1,489
- Du Fort Avenue: 5 customers
- Ray Boulevard: 151 customers
NV Energy continued to update their website as they worked on the problem.
