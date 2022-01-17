LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- By 2025, NV Energy says it will offer coal-free power.
The power company plans to shut down its coal-fired North Valmy Generating Station, the last coal plant it owns.
Two recently approved solar projects in Humboldt County, Nevada will take its place. One is the 250 megawatt Iron Point Project. The other is a 350 megawatt plant called the Hot Pot Project.
NV Energy says it's working to meet Nevada's renewable energy standard of 50% by the year 2030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.