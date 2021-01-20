LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy is offering a scholarship to Southern Nevada students and the deadline to submit applications is approaching.
Students have until Jan. 31 to apply for the Powerful Partnership Scholarship, a program supported by NV Energy that helps Nevada's youth in education. The program has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships to more than 2,000 students in Nevada.
Qualifying students must have a weighted 3.0 grade point average and volunteer in the community. In addition, recipients must pursue full-time classes at a Nevada System of Higher Education institution.
Students who have benefited from this program have gone on to pursue careers in law, architecture and engineering.
To apply, students can visit NV Energy's website. NV Energy encourages applicants to use Google Chrome or Firefox when submitting their applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.