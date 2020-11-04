LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy announced it may need to shut off power on Mt. Charleston Friday due to dangerous fire conditions.
NV Energy said it is monitoring extreme fire weather conditions in the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak areas. The company said a planned power outage was likely starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6. The outage would impact 473 NV Energy customers and could last 24 hours, the company said. NV Energy said the outage would last the duration of the weather event and time for crews to inspect lines for damage before restoring power.
"[The outage] is a last resort measure of defense to help protect the community and environment from wildfires," NV Energy said in a statement. "During a [Public Safety Outage Management] event, power is shut off for safety in order to help prevent power lines or debris blowing into power lines and other equipment from causing a wildfire when certain environmental conditions are met."
NV Energy warned that restoration time may change based on weather conditions or repairs.
A drive-thru resource center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Retreat at Charleston Peak, 2755 Kyle Canyon Road. The center will offer charging devices, snacks, water and outage updates.
The impacted outage areas can be found online at nvenergy.com/psom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.