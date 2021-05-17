LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People who live on Mount Charleston might be without power this Wednesday.
NV Energy said it is monitoring fire conditions on the mountain and could shut down power at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
If NV Energy does decide to cut the power, approximately 470 people could be without electricity for around 40 hours, according to the utility company.
Affected customers have been notified via phone, text and email messages.
Additional information, including outage preparedness tips, PSOM criteria and maps of the impacted zone can be found online at nvenergy.com/psom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.