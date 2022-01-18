LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NV Energy Foundation announced it's now accepting applications for Southern Nevada students for its 2022 Powerful Partnership Scholarship until Feb. 13.
NV Energy says it has supported youth education through this scholarship program for over 20 years. Since the program's inception in 2000, close to $2 million in scholarships has been awarded to more than 2,000 students statewide.
Students must have a minimum 3.0 weighted GPA, as well as be involved in community service and volunteerism to qualify. Scholarship recipients also must plan to pursue post-secondary education full-time at a Nevada System of Higher Education institution.
That includes UNLV and CSN in the Las Vegas Valley.
- Your resume
- A list of school clubs and/or activities, including the club name, the grade(s) in which you participated, and details of your participation
- Your most current transcript
- Your volunteer history outside of school, including the name of the organization, number of volunteer hours, the grade(s) in which you volunteered, and details of your service
- Two to three letters of recommendation:
- One from a community or faith-based organization that speaks to your volunteerism with that organization (required)
- One from a school official, school club advisor or school representative that speaks to your active participation in or service to a school organization or club (required)
- One from anyone outside of your family that speaks to your community service/volunteerism (optional)
- A 300-word essay explaining the importance of community service and your most memorable volunteer experience
For more details visit nvenergy.com/scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.