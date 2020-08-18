LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy on Tuesday is asking its customers in Northern and Southern Nevada to conserve electricity today and Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The conservation efforts, according to NV Energy, are needed in order to offset energy supply issues caused by record-breaking heat throughout the Western United States.
Conservation is the best way to reduce strain on the local power grid, the company said.
Effective measures to conserve energy during this time period include:
- Turn off lights
- Turn off pool pumps
- Unplug appliances not in use
- Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers
- Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning during this time, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Precool your home prior to 2 p.m.
- Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible
- Close window coverings to keep the heat out
- Do not charge electric vehicles between 2 and 9 p.m.
“We understand that many of our customers are home during this time due to the pandemic, and appreciate any small changes they can make to reduce their energy use today,” said Josh Langdon, NV Energy Vice President of Transmission. “By conserving energy together we will help prevent the current Western United States energy supply shortage from escalating into a more serious reliability problem.”
NV Energy says it provides a wide range of energy services to more than 1.4 million customers throughout Nevada and more than 56 million tourists annually.
