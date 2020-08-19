LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy is apologizing after some customers received an early morning robo call on Wednesday.

According to viewers who reached out to FOX5, the robo calls came in between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday. The calls reportedly asked customers to conserve electricity between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. this afternoon.

In a statement, a spokesperson called the robo calls "unacceptable service."

The company provided the below statement: