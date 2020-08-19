LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy is apologizing after some customers received an early morning robo call on Wednesday.
According to viewers who reached out to FOX5, the robo calls came in between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday. The calls reportedly asked customers to conserve electricity between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. this afternoon.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy on Tuesday is asking its customers in Northern and Southern Ne…
In a statement, a spokesperson called the robo calls "unacceptable service."
The company provided the below statement:
Unfortunately, due to a technical issue with our calling system, many customers received a call regarding our need to conserve energy overnight. This is unacceptable service, and we truly apologize to our customers for the inconvenience we cause them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.