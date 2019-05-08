LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - When people need help immediately, they often call 911, but many of those call because they don't know where else to turn, not because it's a true emergency.
A nurse hotline through Las Vegas Fire and Rescue has been working to change that.
Think of Urgent Care verses the emergency room. The nurse hotline is the urgent care version of 911. It's a pilot program where 911 dispatchers can re-route some callers to a nurse.
"I've been an ER nurse for about ten years now," Kari Dawson said.
"I love (this system). It's a great opportunity for the community to provide resources to people who need something that's an alternative to an ambulance," Dawson said.
"(They'll help with) a cut to a finger, or a stubbed toe, or a child with a cough but they're still breathing okay and they don't have any life threatening symptoms ... or if they just have a question and they're asking for health advice," said Assistant Fire Chief Sarah McCrea.
Those callers still need help, they just usually don't need an ambulance or a hospital.
Last year, McCrea said out of more than 600,000 calls, 200,000 were not emergencies.
"Today, I took 14 calls," said Dawson.
Wednesday was busier than normal. Dawson said she usually takes five to ten calls.
That's five to ten fewer ambulances, and even more paramedics able to go help someone else.
"It is palpable when the nurse line is up because they know a reduction of calls or the frequency with which they run out on callers that don't necessarily need the 911 service," said McCrea.
The nurse hotline has saved the community thousands of dollars. It costs about $1,000 every time a unit leaves the station. It costs about $50 per hour to pay a nurse like Dawson.
She can also send a patient a Lyft if she thinks they need to go see a doctor but don't have a ride. It's a ride that otherwise would cost more money and more resources.
"Our people joined the service people because they want to help people who are truly in need," said McCrea.
The city approved a full time nurse position for next year but McCrea said the nurse hotline will most likely be considered a pilot program for at least another two years while they figure out funding.
The ultimate goal is to get the nurse line up and running 24/7 and eventually have a separate phone line so patients don't need to call 911 first.
