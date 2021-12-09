LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A nurse was transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after being attacked by an inmate at a correctional facility outside Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.
According to authorities, on Monday around 2 p.m., a nurse was attacked by an inmate who had a homemade weapon at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs.
NDOC says that the nurse was treated for "superficial wounds" to the chest and neck.
The inmate was transported to another institution, NDOC reported.
According to NDOC, the incident is currently under review and no additional details are available.
(1) comment
Inmates should face death penalty for these sort of crimes IMO
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.