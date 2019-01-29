LAS VEGAS (AP) -- UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was fined $500,000 and suspended for nine months for a brawl inside and outside the octagon after his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 229. McGregor was fined $50,000 and suspended for six months.
Nurmagomedov's suspension can be reduced by three months if he participates with Las Vegas police in an anti-bullying public service announcement, according to a settlement approved Tuesday by the Nevada Athletic Commission. The commission must approve the PSA and how it's distributed.
Nurmagomedov's fine will be taken from his share of the purse for the Oct. 6 fight.
The suspensions for both fighters are retroactive to Oct. 6.
