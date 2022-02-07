Click here for updates on this story
UPDATE (AP): LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles nun who stole more than $800,000 to pay for a gambling habit has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.
Eighty-year-old Mary Margaret Kreuper admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance.
She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering. “I have sinned, I’ve broken the law and I have no excuses,” Kreuper told the court via teleconference. In her plea agreement, Kreuper acknowledged diverting money to pay for personal expenses including gambling expenses incurred at casinos.
LOS ANGELES (KCAL) -- The retired principal of a Catholic elementary school in Torrance, who as a nun took a vow of poverty, faces sentencing Monday for embezzling more than $835,000 in school funds to support a gambling habit and other personal expenses.
Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty in July to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges.
Prosecutors recommend a 24-month prison sentence, three years of supervised release, and restitution.
Kreuper acknowledged that for a period of 10 years ending in September 2018, she embezzled $835,339 from St. James Catholic School. As principal — a position she had for nearly 30 years before she retired — Kreuper was responsible for the money the school received to pay for tuition and fees, as well as for charitable donations, according to documents filed in Los Angeles federal court.
When an audit threatened to expose the scheme, Kreuper instructed St. James employees to destroy documents.
Kreuper controlled accounts at a credit union, including a savings account for the school and one established to pay the living expenses of nuns — who had taken a vow of poverty — employed by the school, prosecutors said.
Diverting embezzled funds into secret accounts, Kreuper used the money “to pay for expenses that the order would not have approved, much less paid for,” including large gambling expenses and trips to Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and Temecula, according to her plea agreement.
She further admitted “lulling St. James School and the administration into believing that the school’s finances were being properly accounted for and its financial assets properly safeguarded,” which allowed her to maintain access to the school’s finances.
