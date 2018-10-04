KINGMAN (FOX5) -- Multiple people were rescued after being swept away by rushing waters in flooded washes in Kingman and Golden Valley Wednesday evening.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Officer received numerous calls from people who needed help. Search and Rescue teams were dispatched to the flooded washes, according to the sheriff's office.
Classic Air Medical assisted the first responders with the rescues.
Officials are reminding the public to "turn around, don't drown," when they see flooded areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.