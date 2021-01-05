LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Did you win? Check your Mega Millions tickets if you got them.
The winning numbers Tuesday night are 20, 43, 51, 55, 57 and the Mega Ball number is 4 for a $447 million jackpot.
The next drawing, if no winner, will be Friday at 8 p.m.
It was a busy day in Primm where people from Las Vegas flocked to the California state line, hoping to be the one to strike it rich.
"Pay off debt and take care of my family, mostly, and you know, help out with the community," said one person in line on how they'd spend the jackpot.
"I would move to Hawaii," another said.
Some faced waits up to three hours as the line wrapped around the small lotto building in Primm.
The PowerBall jackpot also reached more than $400 million on Tuesday. Those numbers will be drawn Wednesday night.
