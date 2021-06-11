LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The military combat plane that crashed in late May near Nellis Air Force Base had an in-flight wing flap issue, according to a report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board on Friday.
About 2:17 p.m. on May 24, an experimental Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1 Turbo-jet, N567EM by Draken International was destroyed, killing its pilot, during a routine combat training. The plane was used in support of the U.S. Air Force on base in Las Vegas.
According to the report, the training involved two "aggressors" led in formation by the pilot who later died. While he initially reported "no maintenance discrepancies" with the aircraft, after a series of turns and upon descent, the pilot reported an emergency with the plane.
"Shortly thereafter, while still in the final turn, the airplane descended, and the pilot ejected. Subsequently, the airplane stuck terrain in a residential area about 1 1/2 miles south of the approach end of the runway. The wreckage was consumed by a post-crash fire," the report detailed.
A witness in the area told investigators the aircraft was "falling out of the sky" before they saw the pilot eject. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the decedent as 43-year-old Nicholas Hunter Hamilton.
The plane was recovered and moved to a secure facility for examination. The FAA and Draken International also investigated the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.